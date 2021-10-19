Walmart will conduct month-long series of sales in November

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Walmart announced today that it's bringing back its month-long "Deals for Days" promotion in November.

Instead of one sale beginning on Thanksgiving, there will be three different events online and in stores.

The first sale starts online on Nov. 3 and then in stores on Nov. 5.

The second sale commences on Nov. 10 online and Nov. 12 in stores.

And the date for the third sale hasn't been released.

Walmart is spacing out its Black Friday deals for a second straight year, since its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day due to the pandemic.