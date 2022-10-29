Walmart Supercenter expands to meet demand for customers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some changes are coming to your local Walmart.

We're talking about the Walmart Supercenter along U.S. 77.

The store has been in business for 28 years now and decided to undergo some changes.

On Friday, the store hosted a re-grand opening celebration with its new features.

It took roughly five months to complete renovations.

Some of the new additions includes more self-checkout lanes, a new pharmacy and express delivery to make it more convenient for shoppers.

"Everything we do, the bottom result is to improve the customer shopping experience," said John Ganley with Walmart Supercenter. "Either to make it more convenient, to make it easier to add in items they're looking for."

They've also hired additional workers to keep up with demand and to fill the roles in some of the new stations.

On top of celebrating it's re-grand reopening, Walmart also decided to give back to some local non-profits.

The ARK and Coastal Bend Food Bank received donations from Walmart to continue their efforts helping the community.