'Visit Corpus Christi' receives DMAP Accreditation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Visit Corpus Christi has been awarded the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program seal by Destinations International.

That means the organization has joined the international stage of professionals who provide quality and excellence as a destination organization.

"The Visit Corpus Christi team is thrilled to have earned this certification,” said Brett Oetting in a press release, president and CEO of Visit Corpus Christi.

"It's a great way to see both what we're doing really well as a DMO and areas that may require additional focus. This certification puts us in great company among top-notch DMOs globally and positions us well going into the 2021 season as we continue working hard for both our tourism and economic development partners and our potential and returning visitors."

To receive accreditation, Visit Corpus Christi had to comply with various mandatory and voluntary standards in management and marketing such as the governance, finance, human resources, sales, communications, and destination development and research for the destination organization.

Visit Corpus Christi now joins the ranks of more than 200 destination organizations that have obtained DMAP recognition.

"By achieving DMAP accreditation, Corpus Christi has shown that we are using best practices in our strategy to establish ourselves as a premier destination and the Gulf Coast Capital," said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo in the release.

