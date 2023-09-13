Visit Corpus Christi discusses promoting more sports in recent Council meeting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Visit Corpus Christi’s Sports Commission discussed how they want to help the city grow by offering more in the world of sports.

Sports Commission Executive Director Joey Jewell said the goal is to develop and promote Corpus Christi as the premier gulf sports destination in the world.

“This is what we got coming up in our tentative leads. These are not all the projects that we’re working on. I think that number would double if we’re to do that,” Jewell said.

Some of those projects include a BMX track, kiteboarding launch sites, facilities at McGee Beach and a Corpus Christi Sports Complex.

“We want to make sure that they have the option to keep playing the sport that they love, and they can keep doing it,” Jewell said. “We want to make sure we provide that opportunity but also provide the opportunity for economic impact associated with it.”

Kiteboarding is one of those adrenaline-rushing sports that is unique to Corpus Christi because of the wind. Many localkiteboardershave been asking the city for more launch sites. Jeff Chilsoat told Action 10 News that the Texas Kiteboarding Association decided to take matters into their own hands.

“The spot that we’ve selected with the help of City Council and Parks and Rec is Dimmitt Park. It’s on the Laguna Shores just north of SPID,” Chilsoat said.

Francisco Dao said this has been an ongoing effort and he considers the Sports Commission an ally.

“Visit Corpus Christi is concerned about tourism and in particular big events. The venues and spots for big events is not what you want for regular tourist,” Dao said.

Dao and other kiteboarders concerns is something that Visit Corpus Christi’s Sports Commission is also considering.

“Anything we can do to strengthen our community through sport is our highest priority,” Jewell said.

Until then, the local kiteboarding community is focusing on what they want. They’ve joined forces with a few city leaders who are helping get their launch site up and running.