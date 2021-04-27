Virtual reality used to help recruit sailors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The US Navy is using virtual reality to help recruit sailors.

The Nimitz Virtual Reality Trailer will be at Flour Bluff High School from now until Wednesday, April 28th.

Its part of the Navy's promotional days.

The virtual reality experience allows students to take part in a navy seal mission.

Kamryn Bowman who is the Battalion Master Chief for the Flour Bluff High School NJROTC said, " I found it was very interesting. The mission was definitely captivating."

Commander Bill Hughen with Flour Bluff High School NJROTC said, "It felt pretty good. I had a good time. After you get done driving the boat and finish the mission, you come out and there is

information about Navy Recuiting. I was ready to sign up again and start all over."

Students were also given information about the Navy's scholarship programs that are available.

If you would like to check out the nimitz virtual reality experience, it will be downtown on Saturday and Sunday as part of the Wings Over South Texas Airshow which is being hosted by Buc Days.