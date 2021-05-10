Over 100 jobs available during virtual job fair in Rockport-Fulton

ROCKPORT-FULTON, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce is holding a virtual job fair.

"We have more than 100 positions available in our community. We know there are people out there who would love a job on the coast this summer," said Diane Probst, president/CEO of the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce.

The actual virtual event takes place Thursday, May 13, but organizers encourage job-seekers to register in the online portal ahead of time, to upload resumes and other important information.

It will be hosted from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. using emerging virtual event technology.

"Through Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, the event will be using the newly developed technology by Premier Virtual," says a press release from the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. "Premier Virtual is the #1 virtual event platform in the workforce development industry."

Possible future employees will join employers in a customized “interactive hiring room” with text chat and video chat, simulating an in-person interview in real-time.

This event is free for both employers and job-seekers. To register as a job seeker or employer, visit here.