Viral senior skit costs Calallen teacher their job

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A former Calallen High School student says his skit cost a popular teacher her job and that the controversial moment in question was unscripted.

Joseph Salinas III says he has no regrets about the incident, and that he and his friends plan to fight for the teacher. He also believes this wouldn't be a thing if former President Donald trump wasn't so divisive.

The moment looked like part of the show. During the skit, featuring a student dressed as Donald Trump, another student, dressed as Jesus “declared” for the Republican Party.

“It was great that Jesus came up,” said Salinas. “Everybody knows a hardcore conservative's favorite people are Donald Trump and Jesus Christ.”

In the skit, Salinas, as Trump, suggested building a wall around Tuloso-Midway High School, Calallen's rival. He says it was part of a school tradition.

“It's called Senior Dress Up Day,” said Salinas. “We dress up as what we want, we get a skit, it gets approved, just like mine. We all got approved.”

Salinas' script didn't include an appearance from ‘Jesus’. He says the moment was completely ad-libbed.

“He told me to shout him out, I shouted him out,” said Salinas. “He came up and I'm glad he did. It was spontaneous and it was great."

That spontaneous moment went viral on social media. Comments from across the country, condemned the moment, calling it ‘racist'. Salinas says it wasn’t racist, and thinks he knows why there’s so much controversy.

“I think the only reason it's offensive to people is because it's Donald Trump,” said Salinas.

As a result, Salinas says the teacher who approved the skit was forced to retire, something he blames on "cancel culture”, adding that he and his friends plan to support that teacher in hopes of getting their job back.

“We're going to fight like hell to get her job back, no doubt about it,” said Salinas.

KRIS Communications contacted Calallen ISD for comment, but have not heard back. We also tried calling the teacher in question, but the numbers we tracked down were disconnected. Salinas says he and his friends have started an online petition to get their job back.