Vigilant lifeguards at Hurricane Alley pull underage guest from underwater

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A young swimmer was pulled from underneath the water by lifeguards at Hurricane Alley Waterpark Tuesday afternoon.

According to Marisol Ramirez, Marketing Director for Hurricane Alley Waterpark, a medical incident occurred at Hurricane Alley Waterpark involving an underage guest.

The juvenile was promptly pulled from the water by lifeguards and received immediate medical attention.

"The guest was subsequently transported to a local hospital for further care. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those involved in this incident. The safety and security of our guests and staff have always been and will continue to be our top priority," said staff.

There is no additional information on the current condition of the young swimmer who was pulled from underneath the water on Tuesday.

"We are extremely proud of our lifeguards and park staff for their quick and efficient response to the situation," said Marisol Ramirez, Marketing Director for Hurricane Alley Waterpark.

"Our team undergoes rigorous training for moments like these, though we hope never to have to put it into action."