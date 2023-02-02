Vigil held for a mother and her two children after a fatal accident

AGUA DULCE, Texas — The community of Agua Dulce has come together to show their support for Cindy Moreno and her two children.

As KRIS 6 News has reported, Cindy and her two children were killed in a traffic accident on Wednesday morning.

Avery and Aiden attended school in the Agua Dulce district. Neighbors have left flowers outside their Ben Bolt home.

The local church in Agua Dulce wanted to help during this difficult time.

Sarah Ficke of the Agua Dulce Baptist Church said their doors are open to the public if they want to reach out for counseling services. The pastor of Agua Dulce Baptist Church is also a counselor and is making his services available to anyone.

Tiffeny Ranly, a family friend, was at the vigil. She shared some of the fond memories she has of Cindy Moreno and the kids.

"I think everyone is still in shock but coming together for things like this and holding each other up tonight is what will get us through this," Ranly said.

The church will remain as a resource for anyone touched by this tragedy, especially classmates of Avery and Aiden.