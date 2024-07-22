Victim of last week's deadly shooting at La Armada identified as former Golden Gloves champ

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We now know the identity of the man killed at La Armada Housing complex last week.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's has identified him as 22-year-old Patrick Cantu, Jr.

Amanda Rubio

Police found Cantu with a gunshot wound on the 3800 block of Brandywine Court behind Home Depot on Thursday night. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to police, Cantu was involved in an altercation with neighbors before the shooting when someone pulled a gun on Cantu.

Cantu's stepmother, Amanda Rubio, told KRIS 6 News Cantu was moving furniture into an apartment when the argument started.

She described her son as a loving person who loved boxing. He was a Golden Gloves champion in the 140-lb. junior weight division in 2019.

Amanda Rubio Patrick Ray Cantu, Jr. won the 2019 Golden Gloves in the 140-lb. Junior weight division.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case.

If you have information on this shooting, call Corpus Christi Police at 361-886-2600.

