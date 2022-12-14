Victim found in roadway, police investigating

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is undergoing surgery at a local hospital after

being found lying in the roadway near Buddy Lawrence and Interstate 37 with severe injuries.

Corpus Christi Police were called to the area around 4:40 a.m. after a passerby reported finding an unknown man lying in the road off IH-37.

When officers arrived, they found the man with several gunshot wounds to his back and an injury to his head.

CCPD confirmed the injuries to the head were not gunshot wounds. Police said the 45-year-old man was semi-conscious while being transported to Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline and is now undergoing surgery.

"The last update I got was that he was being treated for his injuries, and he'll be in surgery. At this point, he is still alive and I'm just waiting for further updates," said CCPD Lt. Leo Hernandez.

The victim was able to give investigators a very vague description of a vehicle which is described as a dark gray car with one occupant inside.

