VFW receives free new air conditioning units following theft

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2397 on Ayers Street in Corpus Christi has been without air conditioning since early May after thieves stole the copper coils from their AC units, rendering them useless.

Since our first story aired, two local companies have come forward to fix the AC, and VFW leaders couldn't be happier.

"We appreciate the work that (KRIS 6 News) did with us — the time that you took to let people know what was going on," VFW Post 2397 Senior Vice Commander Al Cantu said. "That has really really helped.”

Gemaire Distributors worked with air conditioner manufacturer Rheem to supply two new AC units to the VFW, costing the local company around $8,000.

Company leaders say it's a small price to pay to support veterans.

“I served for the Army for a couple of years, but my connection more I think here is just the fact that I have people and family that have served," Gemaire Regional Manager John Sanchez said. "The respect for them is great. So we were happy to do this definitely.”

Mathews Air Comfort Solutions supplied several workers who installed the AC units free of charge to the VFW on Friday.

"We’re very happy to do it," General Manager Tom Swanson said. "Thank you for your service. We’re glad we could help out."

Cantu is glad that he lives in such a giving community that's helped make his favorite hangout spot a whole lot cooler.

"We’ve not been forgotten," he said. "We’re not being forgotten. We weren’t left behind. So we’re extremely proud and happy. Thank you Corpus Christi.”