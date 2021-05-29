VFW hosts fundraiser to beef up security around new AC units

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — VFW Post 2397 hosted a turkey leg fundraiser on Saturday to raise the last funds needed to beef up security around their new AC units donated to them this past week.

Earlier this month thieves stripped all the copper out of their AC units, and two local businesses provided the units and workers to help replace them.

"We had some great donations and some great assistance from our local vendors, so we're using this to finish, you know things we need to do like put a fence around it this time, cause as you know they just stripped everything," said Al Cantu, senior vice commander for VFW Post 2397.

In all they cooked 300 turkey legs for the fundraiser. Cantu tells us VFW Post 2397 has been around for 82 years..They moved into their Ayers street location in the 1950's, and this is the first time they've been seriously targeted by thieves.

He wanted to thank everyone who stepped up to help make this happen.