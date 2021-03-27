Veterans Memorial High School One Act Play advances to Regionals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial High School One Act Play team has made history, in the six-years since the school has been opened, this is the first year they have made it to the regional competition.

This year has come with a lot of changes, like rehearsals over Zoom, wearing a mask while performing and having no audience during competitions.

Theater Director Lauren Brashears said she is just happy the students got to perform.

"I know for my students, they can speak for this, but for myself as well, being able to perform, create art and compete this year means more than any other year," she said. "It brings us a sense of normalcy.”

The Regional competition will take place on April 17, in San Antiono.

