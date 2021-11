CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're a veteran and need work, there's a job fair upcoming that could help you.

Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend is conducting their "Hiring Red, White and You" job fair.

The annual statewide event will happen from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Bank Center.

The event is open to the public, but veterans will be given priority.