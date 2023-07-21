Vehicles with loud exhausts might want to think twice before hitting the gas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Corpus Christi, many residents are hoping a recently launched police crackdown will bring them some peace and quiet.

Shawn Anderson has lived downtown for over four years, and unfortunately, he says loud car noises have become part of the downtown scene.

"It comes out of the blue, so it's loud and even hurts your ear," Anderson said.

Now, police are cracking down on loud cars by enforcing a city ordinance that's been on the books for some time, it prohibits excessively loud exhaust pipes on vehicles in residential areas.

"It's not the factory cars that are going down the road and us saying, that car may be too loud, we all know the cars that are maybe too loud, those are the ones that we are going to be looking at, the ones that are literally affecting the quality of life of our residents in our city," Assistant Chief David Blackmon with CCPD said.

The crackdown was launched in response to complaints from residents and tourists.

"I can tell you that we have many visitors that have come to our city and have said that they won't come back because they can't get a good night's sleep here in downtown Corpus Christi because of these loud cars going up and down the Bayfront like they are going 100 miles an hour," Blackmon said.

Most noise complaints have come from Downtown, Ocean Drive, and the South Side.

Violators of the noisy vehicle ordinance could be fined up to $500.

"We are not in the collection of money. Quite honestly, I hope we can get this message through and resolve these issues so our visitors can come here and our residents can have a peaceful night's sleep without having to issue one citation," Blackmon said.

Police say enforcing the exhaust rule won't interfere with their other traffic enforcement duties.

