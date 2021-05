ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Crews are on the scene of an overturned Michelob beer truck on Highway 35 in Aransas Pass. All northbound lanes are closed near Moore Ave. as crews work to clear the scene.

Traffic is being diverted back through Aransas Pass. Southbound lanes are open with traffic flowing freely.

We are working to find out more about potential injuries or how long the road will be closed.

*This is a developing story. We will update as we receive more information.