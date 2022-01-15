Vehicle of interest sought after overnight shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for a vehicle of interest they believe may have been involved in an early morning shooting in the area of Gollihar Road and Bernardino Street.

Police were dispatched to the area for a shooting about 12:41 a.m. When they arrived they found a 38-year-old shooting victim who was deceased on the scene.

There is no word yet on any other potential victims in the shooting.

Police detectives are seeking assistance from the public to identify occupants that were traveling in a vehicle of interest. Detectives have obtained surveillance images of the vehicle of interest, that is being described as a light in color sedan.

The vehicle of interest was last seen turning southbound on Prescott.

If you have any information about this vehicle or the occupants, please call CCPD's Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2858 or 361-886-2676.

No suspects are in custody at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update this with information as it becomes available.