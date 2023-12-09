Valor Boxing Club to open at YMCA

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we told you about the Valor Boxing Club teamed up with the YMCA of the Coastal Bend to offer classes for the youth.

On Sunday, Dec. 10 they will have their grand opening at 1 p.m., at the YMCA Racquetball court in the back of the gymnasium.

Coach Pete Trevino will be there and he will have food.

The Valor Boxing Club is located on the city's Westside and their organization focuses on keeping the youth off the streets. If you are interested in registering you can visit their website by clicking here.