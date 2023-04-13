Vacant home fire in Robstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A house fire on the 400 block of Washington Street in Robstown was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Robstown Fire and Police responded to the fire along with Nueces County Constable Oscar Mendoza.

KRIS 6 News

When deputies and the fire department arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. The home appeared to be vacant and no one was inside.

The fire was brought under control after several minutes. The reason for the fire is still under investigation.

