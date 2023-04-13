Watch Now
Vacant home fire in Robstown

RobestownFire.png
KRIS 6 News
RobestownFire.png
Posted at 4:22 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 17:22:02-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A house fire on the 400 block of Washington Street in Robstown was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Robstown Fire and Police responded to the fire along with Nueces County Constable Oscar Mendoza.

RobestownFire2.png

When deputies and the fire department arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. The home appeared to be vacant and no one was inside.

The fire was brought under control after several minutes. The reason for the fire is still under investigation.

