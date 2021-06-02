Watch
Vacant home catches on fire in north side of Corpus Christi

Vacant home catches on fire Wednesday morning
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 14:05:55-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police and fire investigators are trying to determine who started a fire inside a home on the north-side of Corpus Christi on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 8:20 a.m. inside a vacant home on the corner of Hulbirt and Atillman avenue.

When Corpus Christi Fire Department crews arrived, they found some trash inside that had been set on fire.

"[There's] some damage to the first floor, like I said it is a vacant building and the city and the port own a lot of the houses that are still here, that are vacant on the north side so we're trying to figure out who's it is so they could get it secure cause now it's kind of opened up," said CCFD Batallion Chief Tony Perez.

When fire crews arrived the person or persons responsible were already gone. Thankfully, it only took crews a few minutes to put the fire out.

