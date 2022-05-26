Uvalde shooting victim's friend speaks of her heroics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 News was at the Uvalde Memorial Hospital Wednesday morning and ran into a woman who's friend, Irma Garcia, a fourth-grade teacher, was killed after she shielded her students from the gunman in the Uvalde shooting.

Elsa Garcia said she taught summer school with Irma Garcia, and said she was a caring soul, who loved her students.

She tells us a teacher will do anything for her students.

"To the teachers, thank you, for protecting the kids with your lives," Elsa Garcia said. "That's what a teacher does."

She said that it's a teachers job to care for the students and it is exactly what Irma Garcia and her co-teacher Eva Mireles, who also lost her life, did.

