USS Lexington honors first responders by offering free admission

A local WWII museum is giving back to first responders in honor of Sept. 11, 2001.

According to a release from the USS Lexington, all first responders will be offered free general admission from Sept. 7 - 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Family members of first responders can also get $1 off of general admission tickets on those days. A valid first responder ID, such as a paystub, name badge, work ID or pay stub, must be shown upon arrival.

