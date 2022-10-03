US Coast Guard: Barge at Packery Channel partially submerged, taking on water

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE (Friday 1:40 p.m.):

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the barge at Packery Channel is taking on water and is now partially submerged.

The Coast Guard has a helicopter crew out at the scene to figure out what is happening.

A safety zone also went into effect in the area.

The zone "highly encourages" marine traffic and onlookers to stay at least 500 yards away from the barge, officials said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The United States Coast Guard is working with Callan Marine Ltd. to get a barge back out into the Gulf of Mexico.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a call at about 8:10 a.m. for reports that a large barge carrying debris drifted near the jetties at Packery Channel.

Officials said the barge was being used for a restoration project when it broke free and began to drift away.

U.S. Coast Guard officer Jacob Bounds said both the Coast Guard and Callan Marine have been working together to get the barge away from the jetties and back into the gulf.

Officials said they are waiting on Callan Marine to finalize a plan to remove the barge from near the Packery Channel jetties, if weather permits.

The barge will have to stay in its current location until crews find a solution.

Officials were unable to get the barge out and away from the jetties because of water conditions.

Swimmers are advised not to swim near the barge.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 for more updates.

