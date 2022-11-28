UPDATE: Woman dies after shooting at an apartment complex near Ennis Joslin

UPDATE: 11/28/2022, 11:36 a.m.

A woman died following a shooting at an apartment complex on Ennis Joslin, Corpus Christi Police officials said in a release.

Corpus Christi Police Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ennis Joslin Road for a shooting on Wednesday.

"Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old female who sustained critical injuries from being shot. A 43-year-old woman was also observed to have serious injuries from being assaulted," investigators said.

According to police, both victims were transported to local hospitals.

The suspect in Wednesday night's shooting initially fled the crime scene, and police found him at another location a short time later.

"27-year-old Jose Garcia was arrested for one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, one count of Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon," investigators added. "The 25-year-old female succumbed to her injuries on Friday, November 25, 2022."

Police said as a result of the victim’s death, the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was upgraded to murder for Jose Garcia.

Officials added the shooting was not a random act, and the people involved did know each other.

ORIGINAL: 11/23/2022, 10:54 p.m.

