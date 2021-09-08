UPDATE: Three injured in Tuesday motel shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people ended up in local hospitals after a shooting took place at the Motel 6 in the 8200 block of SPID near Paul Jones.

Corpus Christi police investigating the shooting, which took place at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, said the people were injured after a fight broke out among a group of men in the motel's parking lot which ended in gunfire.

When KRIS 6 News first reported this story Tuesday night, two people with gunshot wounds had shown up at a local hospital later, and another person with shooting injuries walked into another hospital on the city's South Side. It was unconfirmed whether the wounds were related.

It is now confirmed that all three people were involved in the same incident. Their conditions are currently unknown.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update this article when more information becomes available.