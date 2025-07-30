UPDATE: Man in critical condition after reportedly setting himself on fire

UPDATE: Wednesday - 12:00 pm

A man who witnesses say set himself on fire has been transported to a specialized burn treatment facility in San Antonio.

According to police, the man was initially taken to Bay Area Medical Center Tuesday evening. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was airlifted to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Fire investigators are working to obtain surveillance video from Stripes to determine exactly what happened.

Officials believe they will have more information about the incident by Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Corpus Christi Police Department and Corpus Christi Fire Department are investigating a fire that broke out at the Stripes near SPID and Airline. Several witnesses called in to report a white SUV up in flames around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29.

Police at the scene told KRIS 6 News they found a man on fire standing in between the pump and SUV. Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and took him to the hospital. He was later flown to the burn unit in San Antonio with serious injuries.

CCPD said the man's wife and kids were inside the SUV but made it out safely. Officials believe the family is not from the area.

Drivers near the SPID and Airline area were met with several road closures as first responders worked the scene. At this time, it's unclear what started the fire. Arson investigators were called to the area.

