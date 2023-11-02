Update: DPS confirms one dead after police chase near Premont

PREMONT, Texas — Sgt. Harold Mallory with the Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed one person died in a major two-vehicle accident near Premont on Wednesday night.

Mallory said Brooks County Sheriff'S Deputy Jose Lemus and 911 Dispatcher Cruz Alberto Guel, who was on a ridealong tried to stop a stolen 2016 Ford F-250 out of Houston, just north of Premont.

The driver of the truck veered off the road, with their lights off, and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 281 and Farm-to-Market Road 716.

Both vehicles crashed, overturned, and caught fire.

The deputy and the 911 dispatcher were able to get out of the police unit. However, the driver in the stolen truck was unable to get out of the vehicle.

Sgt. Mallory said the person died on scene.

The accident is under investigation. Meanwhile, authorities are working to identify the deceased.

