Upcoming temporary closure on the Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday at 9 p.m., two northbound direct access points leading to the Harbor Bridge will be temporarily closed, according to a press release from the city of Corpus Christi.

The access points are being closed so crews with the Texas Department of Transportation can install overhead signs above I-37 at N. Tancahua and N. Carancahua St.

Officials said that the Harbor Bridge lanes, however, will remain open during the week, with new temporary traffic patterns including:



The US 181 northbound exit to the bridge at I-37 will be closed. Motorists will proceed toward the bayfront on I-37 where they can continue to the bridge.



Northbound traffic on SH 286 (Crosstown) will exit to Antelope Street where they can continue to the bridge.

Closures are expected to reopen before midnight barring any mechanical problems or delays.

