Unwanted guest squats on Molina neighborhood home for Thanksgiving Holiday

Bobby Gonzales
Posted at 6:32 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 19:32:48-05

With Thanksgiving just hours away, you're probably expecting some unwanted guests and one Westside Corpus Christi man can relate.

Frank Longoria lives on Yolanda Drive in the Molina neighborhood and said he noticed a buzzard has been hanging out on his roof since Sunday.

The buzzard doesn't appear to be injured. In fact, when anyone gets close to him, he spreads his wings to scare them off.

Meanwhile, other furry or feathered friends are growing annoyed with the big buzzard.

"The mockingbirds keep getting mad and yell at him but he doesn't move. He just stays," Longoria said.

He isn't sure why the bird's been hanging out but said the buzzard has kept pigeons and doves away from his property which Longoria said is a relief.

