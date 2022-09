Three cars were damaged when a driver having a medical emergency crashed into several parked cars in the Portairs Shopping Center at around 11 a.m. on Monday.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers said the person suffering the emergency was taken to the hospital.

That person's condition is unknown.

The other drivers were unharmed.

A person driving a Cadillac hit a Chevrolet Silverado, which caused a chain reaction knocking it into the Chevrolet Colorado and Kia Sedona parked alongside it.