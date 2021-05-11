Unemployment rate in Nueces County is higher than the State of Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission reports about 9% of Nueces county is unemployed that's higher than statewide unemployment rate of 7.5%

Many employers say it’s hard to find workers right now because of the $300-a-week supplemental federal payment with most unemployment benefits, many can make more money staying home than going back to work.

Labor experts also say unemployed people don’t want to go back to work for fear of catching the virus.

And many working mothers have had to leave the workforce to take care of their kids.

But as the unemployment rate rises…many restaurant owners say they are in need of employees, including Cale Moore, Co owner of Nueces Brewing Company.

“We’re currently and actively looking for employees in our kitchen and we have done pretty well and getting some applications but the application is the early part and actually getting those people to show up for the interview is pretty difficult,” says Moore.

Moore says kitchen positions are the most difficult to fill right now but he's hoping for the best.

If you are interested in a job position at Nueces Brewing Company call 361-356-6404.

As there are several job openings in the food industry across the Coastal Bend, Moore encourages people to apply. This way when the pandemic ends and so does the extra government funding, people have a secure job.

