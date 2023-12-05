UIL State Executive Committee to discuss violations from Moody girls basketball fight

MCALLEN, Tx — A fight caught on camera could have some serious repercussions for two members of a Coastal Bend girls basketball team.

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) is convening on Wednesday to discuss a fight that broke out between the Moody and Laredo Nixon High School girls varsity basketball teams on Nov. 17.

Laredo Nixon and Moody High School were playing in a tournament at Nikki Rowe High School in McAllen when two players started arguing.

According to McAllen ISD Police Captain John Montemayor, a disagreement on the basketball court led to the assault.

Several players from the Moody team and members of the Laredo Nixon coaching staff came off of the bench to break up the argument when one of Moody's benched payers threw a punch. Two Moody players then chased a Laredo Nixon player off the court, where she was yanked back by her hair onto the ground.

The whole fight was caught on camera by fans and the two Moody players are facing assault charges, which is considered a class A misdemeanor.

The victim on the Laredo Nixon team sustained some injuries and bruising from the fight, but police officials could not elaborate further.

"With the help of law enforcement in Nueces County, we apprehended both (Moody) girls last week. They were turned over to the Hidalgo Juvenile Detention Center. Both have since been released," Capt. Montemayor said.

Because the suspects are underage, police are restricted from releasing their names.

The UIL meeting will take place on Wednesday at 1 p.m. via a teleconference call.

