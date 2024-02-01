Watch Now
UIL 5A Realignment: Miller schedules state champion DeSoto, Flour Bluff and G-P split

KRIS 6
Posted at 3:19 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 16:19:41-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Coastal Bend football, volleyball and basketball coaches gathered at the Education Service Center for the UIL 2024-2026 tentative realignment and reclassification of the districts on Thursday. The official release will be at 9 a.m.

"It's crazy because it's like Wall Street around here," Miller football head Coach Justen Evans said. "It's unlike any other. The buildup over a year for this day is pretty unique, so we're excited."

The big changes for Corpus Christi ISD football was five of their six schools - Miller, Moody, King, Ray and Carroll - dropped to UIL 5A-DII.

Veterans Memorial stays in 5A-DI and they'll play Flour Bluff in district 15, who moved up a classification. Gregory-Portland stays in 5A-DII, but will now play the five CCISD schools in a six team district.

Coaches are still fine-tuning their schedules, but Veterans Memorial is expected to keep their rivalry alive with Miller, by tentatively scheduling a matchup in week one. Plus, the Buccaneers are adding a tough week three non-district opponent to their schedule, UIL 6A-DII defending state champion DeSoto.

"Our non-district slate is tough. The state champions you know, and I always say if you want to put yourself on a scale of recognition on what the state is then you've got to play the best," Evans said. "We never shy away from competition, so we're excited for the challenge."

5A Division 1 Football

District 15
Brownsville Rivera
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
Donna
Donna North
Harlingen South
PSJA Memorial
PSJA North
Weslaco East

5A Division 2 Football

District 14
Corpus Christi Carroll
Corpus Christi King
Corpus Christi Miller
Corpus Christi Moody
Corpus Christi Ray
Gregory-Portland

District 15
Alice
Mission Sharyland
Mission Veterans Memorial
Roma
Sharyland Pioneer

