U.S. Marshals apprehend wanted fugitive

UPDATE: SEPT. 20; 8:23 A.M.

The United States Marshals Service, along with local law enforcement and partnering federal Agencies from Corpus Christi and Laredo, have successfully apprehended wanted fugitive Alexander Quinones.

According to officials, Julia Quinones is no longer being sought after by Law Enforcement.

"The United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force based out of Corpus Christi, TX would like to thank the community and all those that were involved with safely and successfully bringing Alexander Quinones into custody after a lengthy investigation," said officials.

ORIGINAL: SEPT. 18; 4:42 P.M.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force is in need of help in locating Julia Quinones Lechuga and Alexander Quinones.

38-year-old Alexander Quinones is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Julia Quinones Lechuga is wanted for hindering apprehension or prosecution. She is a 32-year-old who stands 5 foot, 1 inch tall, and weighs about 170 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

If you know how to locate either of these two wanted subjects, call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online here . The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous, and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.