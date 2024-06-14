U.S. Congress honors late Tejano music legend Johnny Canales

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The loss of the late Tejano music legend Johnny Canales is being felt all across the nation.

On Friday morning, Congressman Joaquin Castro (TX-20) delivered a speech before Congress in honor of Canales, the South Texas entertainer who died on Thursday at the age of 77.

Canales was the longtime host of The Johnny Canales Show, which was broadcast across the United States and Latin America. He is credited with helping launch the careers of Tejano music stars, including Selena Quintanilla.

Castro delivered the following remarks:

"Mr. Speaker, I rise to honor Juan José “Johnny” Canales, a legend of Tejano music who died on Thursday at the age of 77.



Johnny was a champion for civil rights, an advocate for veterans, and a musician in his own right.

But he was best known as the host of the Johnny Canales Show, a bilingual variety show that ran for decades in the United States and Latin America.

It helped launch the careers of countless Tejano stars, including Selena Quintanilla, who made one of her first live TV performances on the show in 1985.

To his loyal fans, Johnny was best known for his catchphrase: “You got it. Take it away!” — the words of encouragement he would share with all the performers who joined him on stage.

Johnny, you will always be remembered, especially among your loyal fans in South Texas.

Que descanse en paz, Johnny.

Rest in peace."