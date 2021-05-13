TXDOT unveiling new motorcycle safety yard signs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is unveiling new yard signs aimed at promoting Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

TXDOT is displaying about 60 safety yard signs right now.

Those signs are available for pickup for use in your yard at the TXDOT offices at 1702 S. Padre Island Dr.

The numbers are limited and the signs are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

It's National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. TXDOT is urging drivers to look twice for motorcycles as each year thousands of bikers are seriously are injured in crashes.

There were 104 motorcycle accidents in Corpus Christi last year. Four people were killed and 20 others were seriously injured.