CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation, on Friday, project developer Flatiron/Dragados, LLC will suspend construction work on part of the new Harbor Bridge.

TxDOT officials said in the release they are citing concerns over safety issues as the reason they halted the developer from continuing work.

TxDOT engineers had raised concerns over certain elements of the bridge structure in the past, and said if construction were to continue, safety issues could arise.

"We work hard to maintain productive relationships with all of our partners to deliver projects efficiently, and we cannot compromise on safety," TxDOT Chief Engineer Lance Simmons said in the release. "We have been transparent and direct in sharing our concerns with FDLLC as well as our expectations on addressing these safety issues.”

The suspended work only affects construction of the cable-stayed bridge portion of the project, the release states.

“Throughout this project, TxDOT has taken steps to ensure that the highest standards are being met,” Simmons said. “We share the public’s interest in seeing the new Harbor Bridge completed, as well as their expectation that safety is our top priority. We appreciate the public’s patience. Once complete, we know this important project will last generations and safely carry millions of users.”

Officials said TxDOT is committed to finishing the project "safely, in as timely a manner as possible."

“We will continue to work with our contractors, federal partners and those on the ground in Corpus Christi to develop and build the safest bridge for the people of the Coastal Bend,” Simmons said.

