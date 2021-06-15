TxDOT looking to hire ferry deckhands

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is hiring.
TxDOT is recruiting for ferryboat deckhands at its Port Aransas Ferry Operations.
TxDOT will be holding a hiring fair on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 619 W Cotter Ave. in Port Aransas. It will be held on the Harbor Island Side (Aransas Pass Ferry Landing).
- No education required
- Entry-level up to 3 years experience
- Valid Driver's License required
Benefits:
- Paid leave (including vacation, sick, holiday, performance, wellness, and voting)
- Employer-paid Health Insurance, with $5,000 basic life and $5,000 accidental death and dismemberment
- Retirement benefits
- Tuition assistance program
- Discount purchase programs
- Longevity pay
You can also apply at TxDot.gov or the Statewide Job Hotline at 1-800-893-6848.