TxDOT looking to hire ferry deckhands

Posted at 2:10 PM, Jun 15, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is hiring.

TxDOT is recruiting for ferryboat deckhands at its Port Aransas Ferry Operations.

TxDOT will be holding a hiring fair on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 619 W Cotter Ave. in Port Aransas. It will be held on the Harbor Island Side (Aransas Pass Ferry Landing).

  • No education required
  • Entry-level up to 3 years experience
  • Valid Driver's License required

Benefits:

  • Paid leave (including vacation, sick, holiday, performance, wellness, and voting)
  • Employer-paid Health Insurance, with $5,000 basic life and $5,000 accidental death and dismemberment
  • Retirement benefits
  • Tuition assistance program
  • Discount purchase programs
  • Longevity pay

You can also apply at TxDot.gov or the Statewide Job Hotline at 1-800-893-6848.

