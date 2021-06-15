TxDOT looking to hire ferry deckhands

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is hiring.

TxDOT is recruiting for ferryboat deckhands at its Port Aransas Ferry Operations.

TxDOT will be holding a hiring fair on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 619 W Cotter Ave. in Port Aransas. It will be held on the Harbor Island Side (Aransas Pass Ferry Landing).

No education required

Entry-level up to 3 years experience

Valid Driver's License required

Benefits:



Paid leave (including vacation, sick, holiday, performance, wellness, and voting)

Employer-paid Health Insurance, with $5,000 basic life and $5,000 accidental death and dismemberment

Retirement benefits

Tuition assistance program

Discount purchase programs

Longevity pay

You can also apply at TxDot.gov or the Statewide Job Hotline at 1-800-893-6848.