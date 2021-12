FULTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers are asking for the public's help in locating 41-year-old Jesse Ellis Goodman from Fulton, TX.

Goodman went missing on July, 7 2021 in Fulton. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs about 225 lbs.

If you have seen Jesse or have any other information on where he may be, you are asked to call the Texas Rangers at 361-696-6571 or the Fulton Police Department at 361-729-5533.