Two young girls host local school supply giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another school supply giveaway was hosted on Saturday, but this time, by two young girls under the age of six.

Somaya Samora, 4, and her sister Gianna Samora, 5, began organizing the giveaway two years ago. Their first backpack giveaway focused on just 10 families, and while they took last year off due to COVID-19, this year they were able to help 100 kids in Corpus Christi and in the city of Victoria.

"They know it's more of, showing the community there's good people out here and that people still do for people, and don't ask for nothing in return," said their father Michael Hernandez.

"So today we've been giving away 100 free backpacks and it's all been supplied with pencils, paper, crayons, all the necessities for the first day of school," said Karina Ryan with Goo Goo Boujee Boutique.

Families who showed up also had a chance to have a bit of fun on moon-jumps and various games.