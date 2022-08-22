Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two Moody High School students arrested for carrying guns

One student runs, the other found on campus
Police
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 12:26 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 15:54:04-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student was arrested Monday after he was found with a 9mm pistol near Moody High School.

CCISD police chief Kirby Warnke said the teen took off running when approached by a staff member.

He led CCISD police on a foot chase, and CCPD was called in to help. He was caught and in police custody.

A release from Moody principal Enrique Vela states that while investigating the first student, another arrest was made after an additional student was found with a gun.

Vela said that all classroom doors were locked, in compliance with district policy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education