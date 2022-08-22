Two Moody High School students arrested for carrying guns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student was arrested Monday after he was found with a 9mm pistol near Moody High School.

CCISD police chief Kirby Warnke said the teen took off running when approached by a staff member.

He led CCISD police on a foot chase, and CCPD was called in to help. He was caught and in police custody.

A release from Moody principal Enrique Vela states that while investigating the first student, another arrest was made after an additional student was found with a gun.

Vela said that all classroom doors were locked, in compliance with district policy.