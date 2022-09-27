Two people remain in critical condition after ATV crash near Chapman Ranch Friday night

CORPUS CHRISTI — It was a homecoming that some London Independent School District students didn’t expect to spend fighting for their lives.

Department of Public Safety officials said at 7:46 p.m. Friday evening, two ATV’s crashed head on near County Road 12 and County Road 57 near Chapman Ranch.

Of the four occupants, two victims were taken to the hospital, one was halo-flighted and another was treated on-scene with minor injuries, officials said.

London ISD officials confirmed two of the victims are current students.

Family friends, who didn’t want to go on camera, said at least one other is a former student.

DPS officials said their ages ranged from 16-20 years old.

As of Monday morning, a 16-year-old girl who was one of the London ISD students, remained in good condition at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

The other two victims remain at Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital. They had numerous surgeries and are in critical condition.

On Sunday night, the community gathered for prayer vigils outside both hospitals.

“We are thankful that they are alive,” Pete Hanson, a City Church elder, said. “They’re broken so we prayed into that at our vigil and that the Lord would direct physicians and bring healing.”

London ISD officials said they had counselors available Monday for students and teachers who needed them.

The Bishop Police Department, Nueces County Constable Precinct 3, Nueces County Sheriff’s Office, Nueces County Emergency Services District #3 Fire Rescue and Nueces County ESD #6 EMS responded to the crash.

DPS public information officer Sergeant Guadalupe Casarez said ATV's are not allowed on roadways and anyone who operates or is a passenger in an ATV, must wear goggles, gloves, a helmet, long sleeve shirt, pants and boots.

Casarez said no protective gear was worn and two of the occupants were not wearing seatbelts.

It is unknown if any charges will be filed.

DPS is still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.