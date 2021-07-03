Two people arrested after overnight hit and run on Flynn Pwky

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two suspects led officers on a chase after a hit and run early Saturday morning.

Corpus Christi police officers responded to a hit and run that started on Saratoga Blvd. and ended up on Flynn Pkwy. Two suspects took off from there.

The officers caught up with one suspect on Corona Dr., and another down the road on Flynn. According to police, both suspects have been arrested - one for driving while intoxicated, the other for an outstanding warrant.

No one was injured. We will keep you posted on this story as more information becomes available.