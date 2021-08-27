Two local fetal deaths blamed on COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District received notification today of two cases of COVID-19 related fetal death during pregnancy.

According to health officials, the first case involved an unvaccinated pregnant female in her twenties who suffered a fetal demise at 29 gestational weeks.

This female in her twenties presented symptoms of nausea, vomiting, fever, congestion and was diagnosed with COVID-19. She was also living with a COVID-19 positive family member.

The second case of fetal death involved an unvaccinated female who was 23 gestational weeks along in her pregnancy when she contracted COVID-19.

These are the first two known cases of fetal demise related to COVID-19 in Nueces County since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends all eligible persons, including pregnant and lactating individuals, receive a COVID-19 vaccine or vaccine series. ACOG wants pregnant women to know that vaccines are safe and effective.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are Public Health Strategies we should all be following: