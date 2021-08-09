Two local businesses host back-to-school bash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students with CCISD will return to class this Tuesday and one local business is making sure some kids will be fully prepared for their first day of class.

Relentless Barber Studio and ZEB Productions teamed up for a back to school bash that included haircuts for the kids, a moon bounce, pizza and snow cones.

"We partnered with ZEB Productions, I wanted us to have a good event, to where the community can see we're here to stay and we're not just here to take part. And I wanted to do something that can make at least a decent sized impact, it might not be something huge but at least it's something that I feel makes a difference," said Royal Liedecke, owner of Relentless Barber Studio.

The highlight of the day was the school supply giveaway.

"Just to see every child come here and get something, and feel confident when they leave, so that they know going to school that they'll have something," said Zahara Johnson, VP of ZEB Productions.

Together they were able to give 100 backpacks to the kids.