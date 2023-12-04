Two killed in crash north of Sinton Saturday afternoon

On Saturday, Dec. 2 at about 2:26 p.m., a crash took the lives of an elderly couple from Llano, Texas just north of Sinton.

The couple was driving south on US 77 on the entrance ramp when the 1992 Chevy Caprice, occupied by 90-year-old Morris Vaughn and his 88-year-old wife Patricia, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign to a Ford F-150 that was driving east on State Highway 89.

The F-150 hit the Caprice on the passenger side and both vehicles left the roadway.

The passengers of the F-150 were taken to Spohn Shoreline in stable condition.

Morris and Patricia Vaughn were pronounced dead at the scene by San Patricio Justice of the Peace Danny Garza.