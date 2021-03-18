Two Flour Bluff trailers burned down from suspected grass fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a flash, one family lost two trailers in a fire that spread throughout a flour bluff neighborhood on Wednesday. Several crews responded to the call at 4:19 in the afternoon, but the trailers were already completely loss.

"The wind was a lot," said Chief Dale Scott, of the Flour Bluff Fire Department. "Basically the fire started on the next street over, then took these two trailers out. Jumped this street and started a grass fire on the next street over."

Crystal Cuestas said the trailers belonged to her mother and her boyfriend. He was inside when the fire started, but got out with no injuries. Cuestas said her mother is in tears over what happened, and said her boyfriend is still in shock.

It started in the 900 block of Weaver St. The fire began by destroying a couple of sheds and the spread to the next street, Redmond. That's where the trailers were burned down, but the fire didn't stop. It wasn't until after it jumped the street and started burning more trees, that crews were able to control the spread.

"We called 911 in a hurry," said Juan Puentes, a neighbor that saw the fire. "By the time the fireman got here both trailers were on fire. It was so strong we thought the other house was going to catch fire across the street. That wind was that strong."

The initial belief is this was started by a trash or grass fire on Weaver St. Nueces County is already under a red flag warning and a 90 day burn ban was issued Wednesday.

"Scary because everything around here is dry and burned up," Puentes said. "You can see the trees are all burned. All the grass is all burned. It’s too dry."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 24 units responded to the fire from Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff and NAS Fire Departments as well as Nueces County Emergency Services District 2.

Cuestas has set up a GoFundMe page to help her mother and her boyfriend get back on her feet. She said they lost everything, so anything will help.

