Two arrested in connection with Leopard Street stabbing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) has arrested two people in connection with a stabbing that took place on Leopard Street on Jan. 17.

At around 2 p.m. CCPD officers were called to a report of a stabbing at the 11600 block of Leopard St., according to CCPD Senior Officer Antonio Contreras.

Officers found a 55-year-old woman on the ground outside an apartment with two stabs wounds - one on her right thigh and the other in the right waist area - and was transported to the hospital.

Police investigators found that the victim was assaulted by her daughter and her boyfriend during an argument. Senior Officer Contreras said that CCPD was able to contact a witness who has seen the assault take place, though the source of the argument is unclear.

The daughter, 30-year-old Jennifer Ann White and her boyfriend, 33-year-old Christopher Trammel, had fled after the stabbing but CCPD were able to quickly find the detain them.

White was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Trammel was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify himself as a fugitive and an "outstanding parole warrant."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.