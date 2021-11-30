Two adults in custody after fight at Pope Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District police were investigating a scuffle that took place Tuesday morning at South Pope Park across the street from Hamlin Middle School leading to two adults being brought into custody.

CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said that multiple CCISD units were sent to the park for an incident that began about 30 minutes before classes at the school were set to begin on Tuesday.

Warnke said a fracas ensured between the two adults, leading to them being brought into custody by CCISD police. As the fight escalated, the district received backup help from the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The incident was resolved before classes began at 9 a.m., Warnke said.

Warnke could not determine if the two adults were parents of students at the school or what precipitated the fight.

"It wasn't a campus issue," Warnke said. "It was an off-campus issue."